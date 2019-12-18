Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have outperformed the industry so far this year. The outperformance is mainly backed by solid earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing analysts’ expectations in six of the last seven quarters. Higher demand for cruises and solid booking trends bode well. The demand for all brands and itineraries picked up sharply over the past year. However, the company’s trimmed guidance for fiscal 2019 is a concern. Full-year guidance takes into account the negative impact from itinerary disruptions and relief efforts owing to Hurricane Dorian. Also, higher costs, currency and other macroeconomic headwinds might hurt profitability in the near term. Earnings estimate for 2019 and 2020 has also witnessed downward revision over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the stock’s prospects.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

NYSE RCL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.27. The company had a trading volume of 632,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

