Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 2,605 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPSI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 89,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,307. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

