North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, December 12th, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.08.

Shares of TSE:NWC traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$27.57. 43,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,202. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. North West has a 52 week low of C$27.22 and a 52 week high of C$33.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.27.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North West will post 1.8106487 earnings per share for the current year.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

