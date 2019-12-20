Voya Investment Management LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTS shares. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

FTS stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

