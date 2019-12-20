Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392,201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,824,000 after purchasing an additional 544,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,714,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 316,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

