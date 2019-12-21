Analysts Set Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) PT at $18.40

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HTZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 3,401,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24 and a beta of 2.28. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Hertz Global by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after buying an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 211,703 shares in the last quarter.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

