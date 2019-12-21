Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, November 25th, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Lawson Products stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $472.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 608 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.49 per share, with a total value of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,111,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 61.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

