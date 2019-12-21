Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Monday, November 25th, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

TSE FTS traded up C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$54.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$43.49 and a 52-week high of C$56.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

