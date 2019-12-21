Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

REVG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 699,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

