Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $47,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $131.08 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.