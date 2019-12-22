Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

