Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $131.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

