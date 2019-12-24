Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $2,411,000.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

