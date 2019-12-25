Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Trading 20.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) traded up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 19.56 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), 451,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,692% from the average session volume of 7,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

