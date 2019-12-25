Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2846 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,865. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

