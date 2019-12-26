AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 804,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,172. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $862.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AquaVenture by 19.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,490,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

