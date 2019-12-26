Howard Weil Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to “Sector Outperform”

Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of FTS stock remained flat at $$41.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 224,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. Fortis has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at $162,243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 509.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $30,563,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $34,568,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

