Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 175,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,235. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.36 and a beta of -0.18.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

