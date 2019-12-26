Royal Caribbean Cruises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 27,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,376% compared to the typical volume of 1,106 call options.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

