Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a research note published on Tuesday, December 3rd, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QST. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of QST traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The company has a market cap of $131.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$100,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,610.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

