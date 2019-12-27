Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Rev Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rev Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,831. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $807.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

