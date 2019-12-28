Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 522.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

