Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 228,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fortis has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.