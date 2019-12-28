Everi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the average daily volume of 196 call options.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 139.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 368,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everi will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

