Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, December 20th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REVG. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 133,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $803.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rev Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rev Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

