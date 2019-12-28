Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, December 11th, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.56.

Shares of RCL opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

