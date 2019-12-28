Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

