Insider Selling: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider William Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.76 ($21.10), for a total value of A$297,550.00 ($211,028.37).

ANN opened at A$29.37 ($20.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$29.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. Ansell Limited has a 12-month low of A$21.07 ($14.94) and a 12-month high of A$30.00 ($21.28).

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

