Insider Selling: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider William Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.76 ($21.10), for a total value of A$297,550.00 ($211,028.37).
ANN opened at A$29.37 ($20.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$29.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. Ansell Limited has a 12-month low of A$21.07 ($14.94) and a 12-month high of A$30.00 ($21.28).
Ansell Company Profile
