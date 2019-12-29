Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Grows By 19.8%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.33. 617,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $134.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

