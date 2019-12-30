$0.02 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Orion Group reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

ORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Orion Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,946,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. 1,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.