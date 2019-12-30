Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, December 21st, BidAskClub reports.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $55.88.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,111,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

