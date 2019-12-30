Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,731,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,624,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Evertec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evertec by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Evertec has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

