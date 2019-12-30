Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

FTS traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.01. 606,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.94.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

