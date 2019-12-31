Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $9.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $10.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock worth $5,673,960. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

