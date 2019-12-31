Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain Sells 20,000 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.51. 814,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.