AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

WAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

WAAS traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 11,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,684. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 140.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 15.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

