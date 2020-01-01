Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,596,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,851,000 after buying an additional 1,716,198 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,984,000 after acquiring an additional 928,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.