Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,900 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 866% compared to the typical volume of 1,439 put options.

Shares of NYSE HTZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.28. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth $255,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 39.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth $2,421,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth $72,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.