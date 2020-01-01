Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.