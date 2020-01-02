Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 10th, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Rev Group alerts:

REVG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,269. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $772.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.