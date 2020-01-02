Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an equal rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, December 16th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,269. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 86,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.