$121.48 Million in Sales Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $121.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.97 million. Evertec reported sales of $118.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $482.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $505.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $512.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Evertec stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. 437,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Evertec has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,731,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,624,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,285,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

