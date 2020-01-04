$69.99 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $69.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.40 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $72.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $273.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $278.78 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 347,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $34.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

