ValuEngine Upgrades AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) to Buy

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

AquaVenture stock remained flat at $$27.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $860.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in AquaVenture by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AquaVenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AquaVenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

