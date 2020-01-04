ValuEngine Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to “Sell”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,250. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 103.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,718 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

