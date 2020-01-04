Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 13th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNS. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.65. 794,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

