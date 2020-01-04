Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Everi reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI remained flat at $$13.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 829,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. Everi has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Everi by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

