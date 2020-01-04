Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $9.33

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

ARCO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 563,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 513,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $77,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 901,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

