Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of LILA opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 544,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $9,907,405.44. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after buying an additional 35,799 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,142,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.