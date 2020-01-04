North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, December 12th, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North West has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.08.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$27.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.14. North West has a twelve month low of C$27.18 and a twelve month high of C$33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that North West will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.